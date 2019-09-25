Over $3.5 million to be awarded to Northeast Ohio fire departments

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant will be split between Champion, Bazetta, Brookfield, Fowler, Niles, Lowellville, McDonald and others

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, Congressman Tim Ryan announced over $2.4 million will be awarded to multiple fire departments across Northeast Ohio.

The $2,404,749.20 federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant will be split between Champion, Bazetta, Alliance, Akron, Brookfield, Fowler, Ravenna, Niles, Coventry, Lowellville, Alliance Lexington Township and McDonald.

“The dollars from these grants will help provide the needed resources to ensure our firefighters are well-trained and well-equipped, so they can meet the needs of their departments and our community,” Ryan said.

“The Firefighter Assistance Grant is a great resource for small communities to equip their firefighters with current equipment,” said Bazetta Fire Chief Dennis Lewis.

Champion also sponsored a grant on behalf of the Trumbull County Fire Chiefs’ Association.

The grant is for $1,368,727.27 and will be used for a new communication system for the following Trumbull County fire departments: