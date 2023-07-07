YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friday’s Mega Millions prize is $450 million for a ticket matching all six numbers. Saturday’s Powerball prize is $615 million for a single winning ticket.

Some players were more interested in the bigger prize, including a Youngstown woman who bought two tickets for Saturday night’s drawing.

“It’s a lot. It might be me. It might not be me. But it’s just a chance to just see if you can hit,” said Youngstown resident Jada Henderson. “If I can hit for something, I’ll be happy. But I want the big one. I’m going for the big.”

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the tenth largest in the game’s history.