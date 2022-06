MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Reports said that $130,000 will go to Mercer County organizations to help support housing and budget programs in the county.

The money comes from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, and $40,000 will go to the Community Action Partnership of Mercer County to help lower-income residents acquire budgeting skills.

Reports said that $93,000 will go to the “Lots to Love’ program,” which helps turn vacant lots in Sharon into new development.