TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 2,800 customers are without power throughout the Valley and Trumbull County due to the high wind speeds Saturday.

According to First Energy, just over 2,800 customers are without power due to severe weather in Trumbull County alone. Several trees and power lines are down in the area.

First Energy does not know when power will be restored.

There are also some power outages in Mahoning and Columbiana counties but only a few as of 11:45 a.m.

First News is tracking Valley power outages and will continue to update this developing story.