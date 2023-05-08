YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 250 kids gathered in Youngstown over the weekend for an event that was first of its kind.

The first Youngstown Little Bears Camp was held at the Rayen Stadium on Saturday.

Kids between 1st and 8th grades from all over the city came out to take part.

Courtesy: Randy Triplett / Kenneth Donaldson

The kids ran drills and competed for awards for best throw, fastest, and furthest kick in each grade level. A Cleveland Browns representative was also there to present the kids with signed NFL footballs.

“We decided to do this even to bring all the kids together so they can get to know each other, so when they get older, they will see a familiar face, to stop the violence. Also, to stay active. When you stay active, you stay out of trouble,” said Randy Triplett, coach and organizer of the camp,

The kids were given T-shirts and free food for their participation.