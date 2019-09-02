Over 250 drivers go through Friday OVI checkpoint

The OVI checkpoint was on Playhouse Lane in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested with OVI during a checkpoint on Gypsy Lane on Friday.

The OVI checkpoint was on Playhouse Lane in Youngstown.

251 drivers went through the checkpoint and 17 vehicles were directed into the diversion area for further investigation.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says they made two arrests for OVI, one arrest for felony drug abuse, two summons for drug abuse, one arrest for arrest on a warrant, one summons for driving under suspension, one summons for no operator’s license and one citation for expired registration.

Task Force Agencies participating in the checkpoint were OSHP, Canfield, Youngstown, Boardman, Jackson, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Creek, Milton and Poland Township.

Troopers say they hope drivers will continue to make good decisions and won’t choose to drive impaired. They say the Task Force will continue conducting saturation patrol blitzes.