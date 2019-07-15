Over 20,000 attend Youngstown venues in two weekends

Vice President of JAC says they hope to continue this stride

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chicago, Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind and Fire and Youngstown Comic Con brought large crowds to the Youngstown area.

JAC Management says over 20,000 attendants were counted for all events at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and the Covelli Centre. Both venues are managed by JAC.

The days included in the count were June 28, June 29, July 6 and July 7.

“We welcome these opportunities to demonstrate our exceptional operations, production and customer service abilities to broad audiences and hope that it will encourage them to continue to look to our facilities for entertainment.”