LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The restoration process is finally underway two historic buildings in Lisbon.

The Garretson Building on North Market Street is one of Lisbon’s oldest buildings at over 200 years old.

It used to be an apartment building. There was a fire in 2018 that did a lot of damage and the owner ended up donating it to the Lisbon Landmark Foundation.

They just kicked off the restoration process to try and get it back to what it used to be. The building itself is pretty solid. It’s brick and stable, but the fire put a big hole in the roof. The hole is getting fixed.

They’re also working on fixing the windows. They have 23 big windows that need replaced and three basement windows.

The President of the Lisbon Landmark Foundation Barb Decort tells WKBN that just taking it down wouldn’t help the village.

“I don’t want to hear anymore about parking lots, which is what I hear a lot. You don’t need parking lots when you don’t have anywhere to walk. You need an interesting downtown, you need a vibrant downtown. You need to attract businesses, you need to attract people to remain an entity,” Decort said.

That’s the not the only building they’re restoring. They’re working on the former Nace’s Pharmacy.

Lisbon Mayor Pete Wilson spoke about why restoring these buildings is so important to the area.

He told me that Lisbon has three things going: it’s historic downtown, they’re the county seat and its proximity to tourist destinations.

The Greenway Trail is not too far from there. There is disc golf, rock climbing, kayaking, fishing and hunting all within 10 miles. He says it all starts with making downtown better.

“It attracts local businesses, restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, what have you. That will generate jobs, increase our tax revenue, and that will help us improve public services,” Wilson said.

They don’t want to become a landlord once they’re done restoring these buildings. They’re hoping to save the buildings and have someone else take them over.

The Landmark Foundation is a nonprofit, so they raise all the money themselves through benefits, grants and donations. They’re having a pancake breakfast April 9th.