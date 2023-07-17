TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Over 16,000 people were without power in Trumbull County Monday night. Currently, the number is just under 14,000.

Around 10 p.m., Howland had over 4,500 people affected, Cortland had over 3,500, Warren had over 3,000 and Bazetta had just under 3,000.

As of 11 p.m., there are still outages in those areas, but numbers have since decreased.

According to FirstEnergy, power is expected to be restored by 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

First News is working to determine the cause of the outages.