TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – As of 9:30 Tuesday night, 1,656 customers were without electricity in Trumbull County.

Most of them are in Weathersfield Township, where 1,274 homes and businesses are in the dark.

There are 272 customers without power in Lordstown.

FirstEnergy estimates the power will be back on in these communities around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Others in the county should have electricity again by midnight.

To check on the latest power outages, visit FirstEnergy’s website.