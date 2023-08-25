(WKBN) – Over 40,000 FirstEnergy customers are currently without power as storms roll through the Valley.

As of 1:30 a.m. Friday, 19,719 are without power in Mahoning County, with the most outages in Berlin Township, Boardman Township, Canfield and Milton Township.

In Trumbull County, 12,227 are without power, with the most outages in Bristol Township, Mecca Township and Newton Township.

In Columbiana County, 10,625 are without power, with the most outages in East Palestine, Knox Township, Perry Township, Salem and Salem Township.

An estimated time for power to return is currently being calculated by FirstEnergy.