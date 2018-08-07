Power back on for thousands in Trumbull County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) - Power has been restored to thousands in Trumbull County after nearly seven hours Monday.

It came back on for almost everyone just before 11 p.m.

A problem with a transmission line just after 4 p.m. knocked out the power to the northern portion of the county.

Over 14,000 were without power at some point on Monday.

Most of the outages were in Brookfield Township, Fowler Township and Vienna Township -- each had over 1,000 customers without power at one time.

Kinsman Library was closed for the rest of the evening due to the outage.