YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday, 1,706 people are without power in Mahoning County.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, hundreds are affected in Boardman, Struthers and Youngstown as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

A two-car crash on Meadowbrook Avenue and Sheridan Road took out a utility pole in Youngstown.

In Struthers, over 17% of residents are affected.

Power is expected to be restored by 11 p.m. The outage in Struthers is expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m.