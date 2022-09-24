BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Park hosted its semi-annual Baby Bargain Boutique sale Saturday.

The sale is like a massive garage sale. Over 100 families sold clothes and toys for kids ages 12 and under.

This event is a great way for moms, dads, or grandparents to pick up some necessities.

The sale is also a great community service. Any of the leftover items will be donated to a number of charity groups.

“The cool thing about the event is it’s free admission to come in, we just asked for a canned good for our local food bank,” said Boardman Park director Karen McCallum.

If you missed this one the next one is in May of 2023.