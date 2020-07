Some of that money is going to two departments in Trumbull County

(WKBN) – More than $1 million is coming to help several fire departments in the region.

Congressman Tim Ryan announced $1.1 million in federal grants will be given to five departments, including two locally.

Vienna Township Fire Department is getting over $141,000 and Cortland Fire Department is getting nearly $55,000 for operations and safety.

The money will help provide needed equipment, protective gear, training and other resources.