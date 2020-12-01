Outgoing Trumbull County commissioner files lawsuit over election

Polivka claims that the winner, Republican Niki Frenchko, does not live in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka filed a lawsuit Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court asking that he be declared the winner of the November election or that a new election be held.

Polivka claims that the winner, Republican Niki Frenchko, does not live in Trumbull County.

In September, there was an effort to remove Frenchko from the ballot after claims that she lived in Mentor and not in Trumbull County.

In the court filing, Polivka says that Frenchko is the sole custodial parent of a minor child who is enrolled in the Mentor schools and that she admits to spending “a significant number of nights in Mentor, Ohio.”

The filing also alleges that Frenchko changed her status at the Avalon Country Club in Warren to a non-resident member and listed a Mentor address and that she transferred her Kenilworth Ave. SE address in Warren into a business name – MVP Solutions.

The Board of Elections previously ruled in Frenchko’s favor, and she won the election with 52% of the vote.

Polivka’s lawsuit was filed against Frenchko and the Board of Elections. A similar lawsuit in Franklin County court was also dismissed.

The case was assigned to Judge Andrew Logan but no hearing date has been set.

