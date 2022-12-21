WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda officially stepped down Wednesday. Earlier this year he announced his plans to retire.

WKBN 27 First News was there for his last commissioner’s meeting.

Fuda has been working for more than 60 years. He started as a young teenager at Robbins Supermarket, then worked at Republic Steel through college, before becoming a teacher.

He went on to serve for 16 years on Niles Council before he was elected county commissioner.

Fuda told said he was always working for the people of Trumbull County.

“I’ve been here for 16 years. I didn’t care who it was, how angry they were, you listen to them, solve their problem and they are as happy as they can be,” Fuda said. “I’ve been able to work in every township, every city and every village in Trumbull County.”

Fuda believes his biggest accomplishments are the sanitary sewer projects completed during his four terms as commissioner.

Republican Denny Malloy will take over Fuda’s seat. He will be sworn into office on Thursday, December 29.