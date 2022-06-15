YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the heat and humidity, now is not the time you want to be working outside, but sometimes you don’t have the choice.

For the workers at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, working outside is always part of the job. They were mowing grass Wednesday.

Doug Helmick is the field superintendent for the cemetery. He says mowing is perfect for the workers on days like today.

“This way at least, they’re getting air on them. They’re running in and out of shade and they’re hydrating as much as possible,” Helmick said.

Helmick also said his guys eat a lot of popsicles to stay cool.