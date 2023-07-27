BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning and Shenango valleys are feeling some pretty extreme heat this week. That makes the conditions rough for everyone who works outside.

Angiuli’s operated five fruits during the summer. Three in Mahoning County and two in Trumbull County. Sue Mazon is in her 17th year of working outside. The work can be hard, lifting heavy watermelons and boxes of fruit.

Summer heat and humidity take a toll, but the canopy does make conditions a little easier.

“I’m lucky I have a breeze here. Some of the folks that have the open stands don’t have this nice breeze like I have. But when the breeze dies down, you can just feel the heat radiating off of the ground. It’s terrible. Hard to do this,” Mazon said.

The Angiuli’s fruit stand along Market Street and the other locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.