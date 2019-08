The exhibit is located behind the gazebo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new outdoor nature-inspired art exhibit at Fellows Riverside Garden in Youngstown.

The Outdoor Gallery features topiaries and sculptures made from steel and wood for guests to see while walking along the path. Some of the items on display are available for sale by artists.

The artwork was designed to be seen in garden settings. The exhibit is located behind the gazebo.