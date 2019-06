WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Several fire departments turned out to help put out a fire at an outbuilding in Warren Township on Friday morning.

Someone noticed the fire just before noon at an outbuilding on West Market Street.

The fire did not spread, but there’s no word on how it started.

The Trumbull Fire Investigation Unit was on the scene.

Departments from Braceville and Champion helped Warren Township get everything under control.