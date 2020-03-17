‘Our poll workers are warriors,’ director says as polls remain open in Pa.

There is a special election happening in Pennsylvania Tuesday and it's going on as planned

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – There is a special election happening in Pennsylvania Tuesday and it’s going on as planned.

Mercer County Bureau of Elections Director Jeff Greenburg said the election is underway.

“We have green shamrocks and green doughnuts and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Our special election is underway. Our polls workes are warriors,” Greenburg said.

Greenburg said results will be posted after the polls close at 8 p.m. The results will only include in-person numbers.

Absentee ballots will be scanned beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

Greenburg said right now they have 96 absentee ballots returned in Mercer County. Those numbers will be added to the totals on Friday.

Governor Mike DeWine postponed Ohio’s primary election over coronavirus concerns. That election is rescheduled for June 2.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is considering postponing the state’s primary election on April 28.

WKBN 27 First News will have complete election results on the WKBN mobile app and WKBN.com as well as complete election coverage beginning with WKBN First News at 5 and 6.