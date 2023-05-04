YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second suspect in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl is now in custody.

Saun Peterson, 20, was arrested Wednesday in Columbus by members of the Columbus Police Department.

Chief of Detectives Jason Simon said Columbus police learned that Peterson was there and they were able to arrest him. He is charged with complicity to murder.

A 16-year-old boy is also in custody in the Martin P. Joyce Justice Center for the April 15 shooting death of Amya Monserrat, 15.

Monserrat was killed at a 3503 Southern Blvd. restaurant following a birthday party. She was shot in the parking lot.

Police said two different groups were shooting at each other when Monserrat was shot. The shooting was a result of a feud between two different groups.