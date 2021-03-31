OSU launches Victory Garden program with free seed packets

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The OSU Extension in Mahoning County is trying out something from the 1940s to help raise morale in the Valley.

Victory Gardens were a popular way for citizens to grow food in their own yards. They would then give the excess to troops during World War II. Now, OSU Extension is passing out over 300 seed packets to the public next week.

OSU Extension Educator Eric Barrett says he hopes the Victory Gardens will raise people’s morale as the COVID-19 outbreak lifts and gives them a sense of accomplishment.

“The real startup of this is getting people back to growing things, to eating more fresh fruits and vegetables, and there are all those benefits from gardening,” Barrett said. “It’s that sense of accomplishment that, ‘Wow, I took this tomato seed and I actually grew a tomato plant.'”

The packets will be distributed on Wednesday, April 7 at three locations across Mahoning County: