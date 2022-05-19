CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County OSU Extension says it has gotten several inquiries about large hornets in the area.

Some photos have been sent to the organization of the large hornets in the area, over concern that they may be Asian Giant Hornets, also known as “Murder Hornets.”

However, the organization posted to its Facebook page Wednesday stating this is not the case.

“All of the pictures received by email this week have been of the European Hornet,” the post reads.

The post included a photo of an example of a European Hornet.

The European Hornet has been in the U.S. for roughly 200 years, the organization stated.

“Their sting is said to be similar to a honey bee, but they are not as aggressive as yellow jackets. Despite their alarming size and similarity to yellow jackets, they can be quite docile unless provoked. I highly recommend that you do not provoke them,” the post states.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Trumbull County OSU Extension at 330-638-6783.