YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As residents deal with insects on their properties, experts with OSU Cooperative Extension are urging some caution before using insecticides.

Warmer weather usually means to return of different insect species, some of which can be extremely harmful to vegetation.

Experts worry that the widespread use of insecticide sprays and other products can upset the balance between invasive, destructive pests and others that may prey on them.

“Sometimes when we make the treatments, it actually will increase the populations of bad insects that will kind of rebound. So, our biological controls, those that are beneficial, sometimes get knocked out during that cycle of that treatment,” said Amy Stone, OSU Extension agent.

Stone will be offering a lecture on invasive insect species and tips for dealing with them Thursday at the Mahoning County Extension office in Canfield beginning at 6:30 p.m. The office is located across from the Canfield Fairgrounds.