LIBERTY Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A woman was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after Ohio State Patrol said that they were in a pursuit with her as she was going on I-80 in Liberty Township.

OSP said that they observed the car going the wrong way as it entered I-80.

OSP said that a trooper had to swerve the missed vehicle and a pursuit went from I-80 eastbound before the car turned around and went the right way on I-80 westbound before going on Route 11 southbound.

Troopers used stop sticks in Canfield Township just before Route 224 to stop the vehicle.

OSP said that the pursuit ended at the end of the ramp at Route 224 and Route 11. The driver was taken into custody and her dog was taken by the Mahoning County Dog Warden.

Troopers said that there were no signs of impairment.

OSP said that the driver was charged with failure to comply and was booked in the Trumbull County Jail. A name of the driver has not been released.

Brian Oehlback and Jonathan Renforth contributed to this report.