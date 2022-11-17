MILTON Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A woman is in police custody after a crash in Milton Township early Thursday morning.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Corey Bush was driving on Pritchard-Ohltown Road when she crashed into a pole near West River Road around 12:30 a.m.

They say when they arrived on scene Bush was in the passenger seat and claimed the driver ran off. After investigating, troopers found that Bush was actually the driver.

Bush was arrested on OVI charges and also suffered minor injuries.

Pritchard Ohltown Road was closed for more than an hour, but is back open Thursday morning.