OSP: Vehicle flees scene after striking 19-year-old pedestrian

SALEM TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 19 year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Teegarden Road in Salem to an Apple Creek, Ohio resident walking on the road.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lisbon, 19-year-old Atlee Yoder was struck by a truck.

Yoder sustained injuries and was flown to St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown, while the driver drove away from the crash.

OSP is asking the community for help finding the driver and truck involved.

They say it is white and possibly a Ford or a Dodge, with damage to the passenger side mirror.

It could be in any surrounding counties, including Ashtabula, Stark and Wayne Counties.

Contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol office in Lisbon at (330) 424-7783 with any information.