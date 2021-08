HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer went off course early Friday morning while traveling through Hubbard.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash on Interstate 80 in Hubbard at Exit 232.

According to the officers, normal flow of traffic will not be impacted by the crash.

They said the semi veered off the roadway early in the morning. Information was not released about the driver’s condition.

OSP officers are still on scene.