Highway Patrol celebrating 100th birthday of Canfield Post’s oldest retiree

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a special birthday celebration at the State Highway Patrol’s Canfield Post on Friday for its oldest retiree.

Sergeant Harold “Pappy” Heinz graduated as a member of the 43rd Academy class on December 16, 1954. He will be turning 100 years old on Friday.

The Canfield Post and Warren District will be hosting a breakfast in honor of Heinz at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show that while Heinz celebrates his birthday on Friday, the party is on Thursday. We regret the error.