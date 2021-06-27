OSP: Speed and alcohol suspected factors in fatal car crash overnight

KNOX TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was killed in an overnight rollover crash in Columbiana County.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Homeworth Road in Knox Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post said 25-year-old Kolton Bush of Alliance drove off the road, hit a utility pole and overturned his truck.

That’s when his truck hit a ditch causing him to run into other objects on the road.

Bush was declared dead at the scene.

OSHP says Bush was not wearing a seat belt, but the female passenger was. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.