BOARDMAN Twp. Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Boardman Township early Thursday morning.

Troopers were called to Tippecanoe Road around 2:45 a.m.

OSP said that it was a one vehicle crash where the car went into the woods. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Troopers said that there were two people in the vehicle. Troopers said that one person died, while the other was taken to the hospital.

OSP said that the area between Route 62 and McCarty Drive is now closed.