OSP: Pilot saved from tree after motorized hang glider crash

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident took place on State Route 5 near the Braceville Airport in Braceville Township, Newton Falls.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Warren said a motorized hang glider was stuck in a tree about 30 feet in the air.

OSP reports said the 71-year-old pilot is conscious and alert, but suffered a serious leg injury. He was transferred to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Numerous fire departments, life flight and ambulances are on scene were able to get pilot out of the glider and down from the tree.

OSP said the crash took place shortly after takeoff shortly after 10 a.m.

The pilot made a left turn, then crashed into the trees.

OSP is continuing to investigate the crash.

Check back here for updates on this breaking story.

Note: An earlier version of this story said it was an ultra glider. OSP informed it was a motorized hang glider.