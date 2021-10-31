OSP reminds pedestrian, drivers of road safety following recent accidents

(WKBN) – October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Although October is coming to a close, it’s a cause that’s important year-round.

“It only takes a second and I always say, in the blink of an eye, tragedy can occur,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Patrick Abel.

Abel said the most important thing to remember as both a pedestrian and driver is not to assume the other person sees you. He said if you’re walking, you can’t assume vehicles are going to see you and drive around you.

“They should always walk against traffic in case somebody doesn’t see you, and that way you have time to react to take evasive action and go off the road out of their way,” Abel said.

On holidays like Halloween, there’s an increased traffic flow of pedestrians in and around the road, making it extra important for drivers to be mindful and pay attention at all times.

Abel said there doesn’t seem t be any rhyme or reason in terms of when pedestrians are most at-risk of getting struck by a vehicle.

In just a week, there have been two pedestrian accidents in Columbiana County where the driver has left the scene.

“It does seem like here lately there have been an increase of pedestrian crashes,” Abel said.

He said they are always hopeful that somebody can pick up on the message they’re trying to put out: as many of the traffic crashes they investigate can be prevented.

“If we can save one life from being taken through traffic safety awareness, then we’re doing our job and that’s what it’s all about,” Abel said.