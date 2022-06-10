LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Patrol and the Columbiana County Sheriff’s office have released new details regarding the upcoming OVI checkpoint in Columbiana County Friday.

A press release states that the checkpoint will happen from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. on State Route 7 on Friday, June 10.

Reports said that the checkpoint will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to fight impaired injuries and fatal crashes.

OSP said that you need to get a designated driver if you are going to consume alcohol.