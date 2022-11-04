LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal one vehicle crash that happened early Friday morning in Liberty Township.

Troopers were called to Tibbets Wick Road west of Shannon Road around 1:30 a.m.

Reports said that the driver was operating a white 2015 Dodge Charger westbound. Troopers said that the driver failed to maintain control around a curve, drove off the right side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole. Liberty Township Fire Department put out the crash fire.

OSP said that the driver died at the scene.

In addition, Liberty Township Police Department, and Girard City Police Department assisted at the crash scene.

The driver has not yet been identified. The crash is under investigation.

Reports said that Tibbetts Wick Road was closed for approximately two and a half hours due to downed power lines. The roadway is now open.