HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Twp. Police are on the scene of an accident on Route 82 eastbound.

It happened sometime around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon near the East Market Street exit.

OSP are on the scene aided by Howland Twp. Fire and Police departments.

Traffic on the eastbound lane is down to a single lane.

