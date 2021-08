LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are at North Bailey Road and Pritchard Ohltown Road responding to a crash.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in Jackson Township, just outside of Lordstown.

One lane of Bailey Road is closed at Ohltown.

Police are not saying exactly what happened yet, but have confirmed it was a fatal crash.

