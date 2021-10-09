OSP investigating crash at Warren fire station

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash in a Warren Township fire station parking lot at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into three parked vehicles at the West Market Street Fire Station.

The department said no one was inside any of the vehicles when the crash happened.

A pedestrian was in the parking lot near the crash when it happened, but was uninjured.

The driver, who didn’t have an active license, was cited and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The Warren Township Fire Department urged drivers to slow down and pay attention when behind the wheel.