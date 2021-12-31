BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Happy New Year’s Eve!

If you are heading out tonight to close out 2021 and ring in the new year, you need to do so safely.



Last year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol saw one of the deadliest New Year’s holiday reporting periods in nine years.



OSP anticipates more people will be on the road compared to last year.



OSP Sgt. Ray Santiago says there is one thing you can do to avoid getting stuck without a safe ride home.

“Plan ahead. If they know they’re going to be you know out celebrating and partaking, you know if they plan ahead and do those. Make those arrangements on the front end, they won’t have much to worry about,” Santiago said.

Last year, between December 30th and January 2, OSP reported 14 fatal crashes statewide. 10 were the result of impaired driving Speed played a role in 3. Six pedestrians were also killed.

Hopefully you have a plan for your evening plans, but if you still need to make arrangements do so as soon as possible. You might be the one who is responsible to get everyone home safe.

It is all about making sure everyone gets home safe from wherever they are headed this evening. Many parts of the Valley aren’t quite as blessed with rideshare options like Uber and Lyft. So, one of the few options we have is to have one person step up and be the designated driver.



I know that might sound like a burden to do and you maybe would rather have an extra few drinks with your friends, but it is crucial in order to keep everyone safe. If your friend is the designated driver, it is important to make sure they still can have a good time.

“Make sure they are well fed and you know they’re taken care of and having a good time, so they don’t feel like the need to-to participate and now you don’t have a designated driver and you’re in a rough spot,” Santiago said.

If you are planning on going out tonight, please make sure you are safe and plan your way home ahead.

OSP says that if you see something, say something. Dial #677 if you are concerned about a car on the road.