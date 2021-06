LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers were advised of a tractor trailer on its side on I-80 East bound in the Liberty area.

It happened right before exit 229 Sunday morning.

One lane was closed temporarily.

Crews worked to remove the truck from the roadway and clear the area. No one was hurt.

Warren Ohio State Highway Patrol officers said they are not sure when the roadway has been cleared at this time and is open to drivers.