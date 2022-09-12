VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to Route 11 in Vienna Township on Monday for its second incident in four days.

Troopers were notified that suspicious items were found about a half of a mile south of King Graves Road around 9:30 a.m.

OSP was notified after prison inmates found something suspicious while they were cleaning debris off the roadway.

Troopers said an unknown item that resembled a projectile was recovered and given to the bomb squad.

No closures have been announced. Troopers cleared the scene just before 11:15 a.m.

This comes after the bomb squad was called to a similar incident Friday on Route 11.