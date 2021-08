ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ashtabula post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting an OVI checkpoint Saturday night.

The checkpoint will be on State Route 531 in Ashtabula County from 10 p.m. until midnight.

The checkpoint is being held along with nearby saturation patrols to combat injuries and fatalities due to impaired driving.

The patrol advises those who drink to seek a designated driver or make other travel arrangements.