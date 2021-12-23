(WKBN) — It’s going to be a busy time on the road the next week-and-a-half with close to 10 million people in Ohio and Pennsylvania traveling between now and Jan. 2. State troopers will be out in force, both on the highways and local roads.

“We’re going to be all over, into the areas that are high traffic, especially during the midnight shift where there’s a lot of alcohol being consumed,” said OSHP Lt. Brad Bucey.

Last year, troopers in Ohio made nearly 150 OVI arrests over the Christmas weekend, but besides working to get impaired drivers off the road, authorities will be watching for aggressive or distracted driving.

“Which means if they’re moving in and our of their lanes, we’re going to stop them,” Bucey said.

Although state troopers will be out on overtime keeping an eye on traffic this long holiday period, officials with AAA said there are ways to keep things under control.

It suggests motorists give themselves plenty of time to arrive at their destination and stay focused on driving safety.

“Put whatever precautions you have to in place before leaving so that you’re not feeling stressed out, clouding your judgement, making you more tempted to do things — speed, aggressive drive, drive distracted,” said Jim Garrity with AAA.

Troopers said motorists who spot potentially dangerous driving can report it from the road.

“They can try 911 but our number is #677, they’ll get you to a dispatcher and they’ll get a trooper dispatched out,” Bucey said.

In the meantime, Bucey’s message to drivers is to follow the laws, be patient and enjoy the season.