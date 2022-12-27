(WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 13 people were killed on Ohio roadways over the Christmas holiday.

The release sent out Tuesday stated that from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, there were seven fatal crashes that left 13 dead. Only one of those crashes involved an impaired person.

Troopers removed 56 impaired drivers during the holiday weekend. Fourteen of those drivers were cited for distracted driving and 21 for drugs.

Last year, 10 people were killed over the Christmas holiday in 10 fatal accidents.

Highway Patrol encourages the public to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.