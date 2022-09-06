Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) released their statistics from Labor Day weekend in a press release Tuesday.

There were over 1,100 OSHP incidents in just Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties from Friday to Monday this year. There were 449 in Mahoning County, 462 in Trumbull and 219 in Columbiana.

In Ohio, OSHP arrested 405 drivers for OVIs and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. The troopers also made 211 drug arrests and 94 felony apprehensions.

Incident numbers for OSHP were largely down for this Labor Day weekend. The only numbers that were up from 2021 were the number of crashes.

Over the weekend, there were only four traffic fatalities. This is just a fraction of the number of deaths Ohio Labor Day weekends have had in the past for OSHP.