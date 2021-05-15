OSHP block off Midlothian Blvd. for 3-car crash in Youngstown

Local News

According to OSHP, three cars were involved in the accident, causing one to flip

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio State Highway Patrol has a section of Midlothian Boulevard blocked while they clean up a rollover accident Saturday evening.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol has a section of Midlothian Boulevard blocked while they clean up a rollover accident Saturday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m.

OSHP has Midlothian Blvd. blocked from Newport Square to Hillman Street.

According to OSHP, three cars were involved in the accident. One car ran a red light coming down from Hillman St., catching the rear end of the flipped car going on Midlothian Blvd.

The flipped car also caused damage to a stopped car when it flipped onto its front end.

Officials on scene say nobody is hurt or injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com