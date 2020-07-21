OSHA: Salem nursing facilities cited for improper respiratory protection against COVID-19

OSHA inspected three of the company's facilities after reports that seven employees were hospitalized due to COVID-19

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration last week cited two nursing facilities in Salem with violating respiratory protection standards.

After healthcare company OHNH EMP LLC reported that seven employees were hospitalized due to COVID-19, OSHA inspected three of their facilities between May 18 and June 1.

Two of those facilities were Salem West Healthcare Center and Salem North Healthcare Center.

The third was Pebble Creek Healthcare Center in Akron.

According to OSHA, the facilities failed to develop a comprehensive respiratory protection program and did not evaluate employees’ ability to use respirators in the workplace.

They also said the company allowed N95 respirators to be used for up to seven days and didn’t conduct initial fit testing.

“It is critically important that employers take action to protect their employees during the pandemic, including by implementing effective respiratory protection programs,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt. “OSHA has and will continue to vigorously enforce the respiratory protection standard and all standards that apply to the coronavirus. As Secretary Scalia has said, ‘the cop is on the beat.'”

The citations were issued on July 13. The company has 15 business days from the issuance date to comply, request a conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings.

OHSA proposed $40,482 in penalties for the violations.