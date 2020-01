The Wienermobile is expected to leave early Monday morning to continue their trip to Virginia

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is on its way to Virginia, but on Sunday, it stopped for the night in North Lima.

The Wienermobile is at the Quality Inn & Suites found at 9988 Market Street.

Drivers of the Wienermobiles are called Hotdoggers, and this one is handing out Oscar Mayer Wiener whistles to those that stop by, according to Quality Inn & Suites General Manager Angela Housteau.

They’re expected to leave early Monday morning to get back on the road.